Jharkhand Chief Minister Supports NTA Holding JEE And NEET In September

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has supported the decision of National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams in September. The minister said this in a virtual meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mr Soren joined the virtual meeting of chief ministers of the opposition-ruled states with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy to discuss the key issues confronting them.

Mr Soren, as per the news agency -- Press Trust of India -- favoured conduct of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations for admission in medical colleges.

The minister, however, urged the centre to provide special assistance to states to make proper arrangements for the tests keeping in mind the danger due to coronavirus.

The Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, earlier today, also put forth his argument, that the high attendance in Gujarat CET shows that only a minor section of students want the eligibility test of JEE Main and NEET to be deferred.

As per reports, over 24 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams this year. The decision of NTA to hold JEE Main and NEET amid COVID-19 pandemic has been opposed by many including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

However, NTA has assured the students and their parents to trust the examination process and appear for the eligibility tests of JEE Main and NEET as scheduled. The testing agency also reiterated that it has made elaborate arrangements including the increase in exam centres to conduct the eligibility tests of JEE Main and NEET 2020 and assures a safe environment for tests.