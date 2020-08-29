IIT Delhi Alumni To Help Candidates Reach JEE Main, NEET Exam Centres

  • Home
IIT Delhi alumni have also set up a dedicated registration portal for the needy JEE Main and NEET 2020 aspirants and help take care of their logistics.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 6:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

In view of the hardships, the JEE or NEET aspirants might face while commuting to the exam centres during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IIT Delhi Alumni Association have announced to help those appearing for the tests next month with transport to reach their allotted exam centres. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Alumni Association has also established a designated portal for the candidates to register to avail this facility. Any JEE and NEET aspirant whose centre is located in a different area and needs support in transportation can reach the association for help.

There has been a growing chorus against holding JEE and NEET in September. However, the Ministry of Education (MoE), has asserted that further delay in conducting the exams can lead to a zero-academic year and hence, the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September. Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also assured the JEE and NEET aspirants of safety.

IIT Delhi Alumni Association And JEE-NEET Transport Assistance

To seek assistance in transportation to reach the JEE and NEET exam centres, candidates can follow the steps mentioned --

STEP 1: Visit the designated portal set up for the transportation to JEE and NEET exam centre

STEP 2: Register with the names, email ids and mobile numbers

STEP 3: Submit

Once the details are submitted, the JEE and NEET aspirants will be contacted and provisions for support will be arranged accordingly.

“However, it is not a promise to ensure that offered service will be available. We request you to keep an alternate option ready to reach the exam center on your own in case of any eventuality,” a statement read.

JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and September 6 while NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13. More than 19 lakh students have downloaded their admit cards since the release.

