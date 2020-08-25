JEE Main, NEET To Be Held As Scheduled; NTA Assures Safe Environment For Tests

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled. In a statement issued today, the exam conducting body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has said that aspirants and their parents need not worry about the tests being held amid COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA has also said that over 99% candidates have been assigned their "first choice of center cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET that sufficient arrangements have been made to minimize the spread of the virus and keep everyone attending the exam centres safe.

NTA, as per the statement, has also written to the state governments to extend support in movement of the aspirants so that they are able to reach their examination centres on the day of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exam.

The NTA statement further added that the number of JEE Main exam centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and NEET UG exam centres from 2546 to 3843 so that students get their first choice of centre cities in both these exams and meet the COVID-19 social distancing requirement.

The statement also mentioned the increase in the number of JEE Main shifts from earlier eight to 12 now. The number of candidates per shift has also been reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000 aspirants now.

JEE Main And NEET: Tests And Social Distancing Rules

The NTA statement issued today also mentioned the seat matrix of the eligibility test, how entry and exit to the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exam centres will be made.

“In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main). In case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12,now,” the NTA statement read.

The statement further added: “For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centers to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing, while waiting. Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about "Do’s and Don'ts" for proper social distancing.”