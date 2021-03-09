JEE Main Admit Card For March Session Expected Soon

The admit card of the second (March) session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 admit card for the March session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check JEE Main March 2021 admit card, candidates will be required to login using the application number and date of birth.

NTA will conduct the exam for the March session from March 15 to March 18.

JEE Main admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the “JEE Main March 2021 admit card” link.

Step 3: Login with your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card and take its print out.

The JEE Main admit card 2021 will also have a self-declaration form. Candidates will need to declare if they have any symptoms of cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat/ runny nose or body ache in the last 14 days.

NTA has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session on March 8, and six students have scored a perfect 100 percentile marks.