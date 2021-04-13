JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download
The JEE Main admit cards for the April session will be released soon for BTech candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access and download the JEE Main 2021 admit cards, candidates have to use their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) admit card for the April 2021 exam is likely to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access and download the JEE Main 2021 admit cards, candidates have to use their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main 2021 April exam will be held only for BTech (Paper 1) candidates between April 27 and April 30.
The JEE Main April admit cards are likely to be released along with the COVID-19 Self-Declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form will mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main (April) exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.
How To Download JEE Main Exam Admit Card 2021
Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords or dates of birth
Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards for April exam
Step 4: Take a print out
JEE Main Admit Card: COVID-19 Guidelines
To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with an identity proof
No bags will be allowed inside the JEE Main examination hall.
Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.
A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper and the JEE Main admit card has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper.