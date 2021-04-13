  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download

JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download

The JEE Main admit cards for the April session will be released soon for BTech candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access and download the JEE Main 2021 admit cards, candidates have to use their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 8:34 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Expected Soon
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
JEE Main 2021: Here's How Toppers Prepared For February, March Sessions
JEE Main April 2021 Admit Card Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021: Application Correction Date Extended Till April 7
JEE Main 2021 (April) Registration Ends Today
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download
JEE Main April admit card 2021 will be released at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) admit card for the April 2021 exam is likely to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access and download the JEE Main 2021 admit cards, candidates have to use their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main 2021 April exam will be held only for BTech (Paper 1) candidates between April 27 and April 30.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

The JEE Main April admit cards are likely to be released along with the COVID-19 Self-Declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form will mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main (April) exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

How To Download JEE Main Exam Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords or dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards for April exam

Step 4: Take a print out

JEE Main Admit Card: COVID-19 Guidelines

  • To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with an identity proof

  • No bags will be allowed inside the JEE Main examination hall.

  • Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.

  • A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper and the JEE Main admit card has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper.

Click here for more Education News
JEE main admit card JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Rules Out Online Examination For Higher Classes
Karnataka Rules Out Online Examination For Higher Classes
Atal Innovation Mission, Danish Embassy Ink Pact To Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurship
Atal Innovation Mission, Danish Embassy Ink Pact To Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurship
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Delayed, To Be Released On April 14
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Delayed, To Be Released On April 14
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest
Rajasthan To Promote Classes 6, 7 Students Without Exams
Rajasthan To Promote Classes 6, 7 Students Without Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................