JEE Main April admit card 2021 will be released at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) admit card for the April 2021 exam is likely to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access and download the JEE Main 2021 admit cards, candidates have to use their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main 2021 April exam will be held only for BTech (Paper 1) candidates between April 27 and April 30.

The JEE Main April admit cards are likely to be released along with the COVID-19 Self-Declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form will mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main (April) exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

How To Download JEE Main Exam Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords or dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards for April exam

Step 4: Take a print out

JEE Main Admit Card: COVID-19 Guidelines