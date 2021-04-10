  • Home
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main April admit card 2021 soon at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 1:25 pm IST

JEE Main April admit card 2021 will be released at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session soon. Those who have registered to appear for the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to download JEE Main April admit card 2021. Candidates must use their application number and password generated during the registration process to download the JEE Main hall ticket.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

The third session or the JEE Main will be conducted from April 27 to 30 in two shifts—the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In the April session, NTA will conduct only the BE/BTech paper for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

JEE Main April Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the JEE Main April admit card 2021 tab and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the login credentials-- application number and password. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Upon successful login, JEE Main April admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Main hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

