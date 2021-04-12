JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Expected Soon

JEE Main admit card release date, time to be announced soon

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) admit cards for the April session will be released soon for undergraduate engineering candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main April admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates will have to login the online JEE Main portal using their application number and date of birth. JEE Main admit cards would bear details such as candidate’s roll number, name of exam, date and time of exam and exam-day instructions. The JEE Main (Paper 1) for BTech candidates will be from April 27 to April 30.

The candidates must cross-check personal information mentioned on the admit card including name, father’s/ guardian’s name is correct. The information must tally with the government ID card (Aadhar, Voter ID) that would be presented.

They will have to carry the JEE Main admit cards to the exam halls which will also act as a travel pass for the candidates amid COVID-19 restrictions. It will mention all the exam-day instructions including the list of items allowed and prohibited inside the exam hall.

The admit cards are likely to be released along with the COVID-19 self-declaration form in which the candidates will have to ensure that they are not having any virus symptoms and are fit to attend the exam.

Once the JEE Main admit cards will be released, the candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 01206895200 or jeemain@nta.ac.in between 10 am tlo 5 pm to enquire about any misinformation on NTA admit card or in case they are not able to access their admit cards.

Instructions Regarding JEE Main Admit Card

In case, the candidates lose their admit cards or forgot to carry them to the exam hall, they will not be issued any duplicate admit card that time.

They will have to preserve JEE Main admit even after the exam gets over.

No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose Applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the examination.

The candidates will be able to take admissions in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) on the basis of the JEE Main result.