JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Today; What To Check After Downloading JEE Session 2 Hall Ticket

JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 today

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for over 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates from July 25 onwards. The JEE Main session 2 2022 exam will be conducted in around 500 cities throughout the country, including 17 cities outside India, and the admit cards for which will be issued by the NTA today.

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free

For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now

The JEE Main session 2 admit card will be released on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 2 by using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022: What To Check

Admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam. The candidate will not be allowed to sit the entrance exam if they cannot produce an authorised admit card. The JEE Main 2022 admit card will contain information about the date, time, and location of the entrance exam in addition to the candidate's information, which includes their name, photo, signature, and the paper they will be taking.

The admit card will also include other key information like the guidelines for the exams and COVID-19 protocol instructions. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 and in case of any discrepancy, report to the NTA immediately.

The JEE Main self-declaration form is a part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be submitted by all the JEE Main exam-takers. The JEE Main self-declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone including the JEE Main exam functionaries and students at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.