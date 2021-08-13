JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Soon For Session 4; Exams From August 26

JEE main admit car 2021 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card 2021 soon for the JEE Main final session. The JEE Main 2021 fourth and final session for admission to BTech and BArch programmes will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. The JEE Main admit cards will be updated on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 fourth session, will be held on the similar exam day guidelines as last sessions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. NTA has not yet announced the JEE Main admit card 2021 release date and time.

Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students, in the previous sessions, had to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main 2021 admit card

JEE Main Exam Day Instructions