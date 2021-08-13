  • Home
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Soon For Session 4; Exams From August 26

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: NTA will release the JEE Main admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in for the fourth session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2021 5:58 pm IST

JEE main admit car 2021 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card 2021 soon for the JEE Main final session. The JEE Main 2021 fourth and final session for admission to BTech and BArch programmes will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. The JEE Main admit cards will be updated on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 fourth session, will be held on the similar exam day guidelines as last sessions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. NTA has not yet announced the JEE Main admit card 2021 release date and time.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students, in the previous sessions, had to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main 2021 admit card

JEE Main Exam Day Instructions

  • To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with an identity proof

  • Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.

  • For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed.

  • A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper.

