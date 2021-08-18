JEE Main admit card 2021 session 4 is expected to be released soon

The National Testing Agency will soon release the JEE Main 2021 admit card session 4. The JEE Main admit card 2021 release date and time and not official announced yet, however, the past trends show that the JEE Main admit card 2021 4th session should be released anytime soon now.

JEE Main is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. JEE Main is held for multiple choice questions in online mode at designated exam centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers JEE Main. This is the last session of the engineering entrance examination. It was held four times this year.

The JEE Main 2021 admit card can be downloaded by the students from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in using JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main admit card also contains a Self-Declaration cum Undertaking regarding COVID-19. Students have to paste their photograph, put their left-hand thumb impression and have it signed by their parents before reaching the JEE Main exam centres.

The students must ensure that they reach their JEE Main exam centres an hour before the reporting time mentioned on the JEE Main 2021 admit cards.

The JEE Main 2021 admit card and a valid photo ID card and the self-declaration undertaking should be carried to the examination hall.

Candidates must take two print outs of JEE Main admit card as the NTA has instructed candidates to leave their admit cards in the dropbox before leaving the examination hall to avoid the spread of infection. In case candidates fail to do so, they can face strict action including disqualification from the examination. To check the JEE Main result, candidates will need to enter the registration number mentioned on the admit card. In this case, it is advisable to keep two hard copies of the admit card.