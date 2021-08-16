  • Home
JEE Main Admit Card 2021: NTA will release the JEE Main admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in for the fourth and final session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 4:58 pm IST

JEE Main admit card session 4 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The JEE Main admit card 2021 will likely be released soon. The JEE Main 2021 scheduled to be held between August 26 and September 2 will be conducted for admission to the BTech and BArch programmes. The JEE Main admit card Session 4 will be updated on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 fourth, or the final session, will be held on the similar exam day guidelines as last sessions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

JEE Main admit cards also will have a self-declaration form attached. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Exam Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards 2021 Session 4

The JEE Main admit card 2021 comprises the candidate’s personal details, address of the examination centre, time, and instructions for the exam day. Students must carry a printout of the JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

