JEE Main admit card session 4 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main admit card 2021 will likely be released soon. The JEE Main 2021 scheduled to be held between August 26 and September 2 will be conducted for admission to the BTech and BArch programmes. The JEE Main admit card Session 4 will be updated on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 fourth, or the final session, will be held on the similar exam day guidelines as last sessions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

JEE Main admit cards also will have a self-declaration form attached. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Exam Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards 2021 Session 4

The JEE Main admit card 2021 comprises the candidate’s personal details, address of the examination centre, time, and instructions for the exam day. Students must carry a printout of the JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.