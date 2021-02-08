Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For February Exams Expected This Week

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) admit card 2021 for the February session is expected to be released soon. Though the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not confirmed the JEE Main 2021 admit card release date, the agency had previously said that it will be issued by the second week of February. This year, the Engineering entrance exam will be held in four sessions, in February, March, April, and May. JEE Main admit card, among other information, will contain exam day instructions for candidates. Last year, NTA issued a self-declaration form and if it is to be followed this year too, candidates will have to download the form along with admit cards, fill up and bring it to the exam centre.

To download JEE Main 2021 admit card, candidates will have to login to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, with their credentials.

In the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates will be asked to mention their health status and recent travel history.

Steps To Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Visit the NTA JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the admit card download link displayed on the homepage. Enter your login credentials. Submit to download admit cards. Read the instructions, take a printout of your admit card for future reference.

In case of an error in the JEE Main admit card, candidates should immediately contact the National Testing Agency and inform it.

To appear in the exam, candidates will have to follow the JEE Main dress code, which will be mentioned on the admit cards. Along with the JEE Main admit card, they will have to bring a valid government photo ID.

Candidates will be allowed to bring their personal hand sanitizer, water in a transparent bottle. Diabetic candidates will be allowed to bring food items approved by the authorities.