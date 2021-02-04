JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Exams Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Home
JEE Main admit card will be made available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session of the entrance exam is scheduled to take place from February 23 to 26.

Education | Reported By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 12:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021, and admit cards will be issued by the second week of February. JEE Main admit card 2021 will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download admit cards, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. The admit cards, among other information, will contain exam day instructions for candidates. It is likely that candidates will have to fill-up a self-declaration form, which will be available along with the admit cards, like last year.

In the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates will be asked to mention their health status and recent travel history so that everyone at the exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the form at test centres in presence of an invigilator.

How To Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

  1. Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  2. Click on the admit card download link.

  3. Enter your login details.

  4. Submit to download admit cards.

Exam day instructions

  1. Reach the exam venue as per the time mentioned on your admit card.

  2. Follow JEE Main dress code as mentioned on the admit card.

  3. Bring a printout of your JEE Main admit card along with a photo ID (a list of valid photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit card).

  4. Bring your personal hand sanitiser, wear a mask, gloves. Maintain social distancing.

  5. Candidates can bring water in transparent bottles. Diabetic candidates will be allowed to bring food items approved by the authorities.

  6. For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed.

This year, the Engineering entrance exam is being conducted in four sessions. JEE Main march exams will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021. The next two sessions will take place in April and May.

JEE Main registration window will be reopened before each session.

