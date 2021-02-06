JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Session Likely Soon

JEE Main admit card for February session will be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting body of JEE Main 2021, will soon release the JEE Main 2021 hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA informed via an official statement that the admit card for JEE Main 2021 February attempt is expected to be released in the second week of February for the exam scheduled from February 23 to February 26, 2021.

To download the admit card of JEE Main 2021, registered candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth or application number and password on the official portal.

The JEE Main exam 2021 admit card will contain many important details such as personal information of the candidate, the date and time of the JEE exam and the venue of the examination.

Students are advised to read all the details carefully and follow them. Students should keep in mind that the rules related to COVID-19 will have to be strictly followed. For example, it will be mandatory to wear a face mask during the examination. Along with this, special care has to be taken for social distancing.

Here’s How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2021

•Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

•On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main admit card 2021” link

•Login using the application number and password/date of birth

•The admit card of JEE Main 2021 will be displayed on the screen

•Download JEE Main admit card and take a print out of it

All those students who clear JEE Main will be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes. This year, candidates seeking admissions to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will also have to appear for JEE Main instead of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE).