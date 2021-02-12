JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Know About Self-Declaration Undertaking

Image credit: Shutterstock What Is Self-Declaration Undertaking In JEE Main Admit Card 2021?

JEE Main admit card 2021 for February exams was released yesterday, February 11, on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Like last year, candidates will have to fill up the self-declaration (undertaking) on the JEE Main admit card. Candidates have been asked to mention their recent travel history and health status on the self-declaration form. The JEE Main self-declaration form is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam venue, except for the box that candidates will have to sign in presence of an invigilator.

In the JEE Main self-declaration form candidates will have to undertake that they have read instructions, guidelines related to the exam, and COVID-19. Candidates have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache – in the last 14 days.

Candidates have been asked to mention if they have come in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the last 14 days.

They will also have to mention if they have traveled to a different city in the last 14 days prior to their JEE Main exam.

JEE Main Admit Card: Instructions For Candidates

On the exam day, students will have to carry their admit cards, along with the undertaking form and valid ID proof.

Candidates will have to wear a mask and hand gloves. They will be allowed to carry simple, transparent ballpoint pens, personal hand sanitizer, and water in transparent bottles.