JEE Main Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon

The National Testing Agency will be conducting JEE Main 2020 exam for April session from September 1 to 6 at different locations in India. The JEE Main admit card release date can be expected to be August 15 as the authorities have already announced that the JEE Main 2020 admit card shall be released 15 days before the conduct of the entrance examination.

Aspirants will find their roll number and details of the examination centre on the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

The authorities shall release JEE Main admit card online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students will be able to access the same by logging in using their application number and password/ date of birth. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, candidates will find special instructions on social distancing and sanitization mentioned on the admit card, which should not at all be ignored.

It is advisable to keep all the necessities intact and wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid any scope catching of infection.

JEE Main 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Due to COVID-19, a lot of time and precautions will be taken by the conducting authorities which will lead to more time being consumed in security checks and sanitization. Therefore, the candidates are advised to come at least an hour early to the centre.

According to NTA Director, Vineet Joshi, slots will be allotted to the candidates to arrive at the centres. These allotted slots should be followed by the candidates and they should arrive only at their designated time to make the entry process smoother.

To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2020 admit card along with an identity proof. No other items will be allowed inside the exam centre.

No bags will be allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.

For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed.

A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper.

During attendance, candidates should make sure that their signature and photos are properly attached. The thumb impression should not be smudged.

Guidelines for Parents/Guardians

The parents/guardians will also be required to follow some guidelines which will soon be officially announced by NTA. Let’s take a look at some of the obvious ones:

Parents/guardians are requested not to come to the exam centre with the candidates unless and until they have to.

If they do need to come to the exam centre, then they are requested to drop the candidates and leave the premises immediately.

Barricades will be put up at the centres and the parents/guardians are expected to follow the guidelines.

Overcrowding should not be done at the centres.

Guidelines for Diabetic Candidates

Diabetic candidates will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets and fruits (banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles. However, packed foods like chocolate/candy/ sandwich will not be allowed inside the examination hall.