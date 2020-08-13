JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here
JEE Main 2020 admit card is expected on August 15 at jeemain.nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting body of Joint Entrance Examination Main, is expected to release JEE Main admit card 2020 soon. The engineering entrance exam will be held from September 1 to 6, 2020. Earlier, it was announced that the JEE Main 2020 admit card will be released 15 days before the examination and therefore, it is expected to be released on August 15.
The entrance exam was previously scheduled in July but the Education Ministry and the NTA had decided to postpone the exam to September as conducting exam in July amidst rising numbers of COVID-19 cases was not feasible. The priority of the government is “health and safety of students”, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.
As JEE Main 2020 date is closing in, students and parents are demanding a further postponement. However, no such announcement has been made yet by the NTA or MoE. According to the latest information, JEE Main 2020 will be conducted on September.
Website For JEE Main Admit Card 2020
Once released, JEE Main 2020 admit card will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be able to download their hall tickets or admit cards using their application number, password/date of birth.
This year, JEE main admit card should carry spacial instructions for exam day, including social-distancing and sanitization norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
Candidates should reach their respective exam centres at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination. This year, the security checks will take more time as sanitization, thermal scanning of candidates, etc. will be performed.
NTA Director Vineet Joshi previously said that slots will be allotted to candidates to arrive at the examination venue so that social-distancing can be maintained.
Along with the JEE Main 2020 admit card, candidates will also be required to bring an identity proof and recent passport size photograph. Without these, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.
Bags, smartphone or other communication devices, will not be allowed inside the exam centre.
For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed.
Blank paper, pen or pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work, which is to be returned to the invigilators at the end of the examination. Candidates will be required to write their names and roll numbers on the top of the rough paper.
Diabetic candidates will be allowed to carry eatables like fruits (banana, apple, orange), sugar tablets, and water in transparent bottles. Packed foods will not be allowed inside the examination hall.