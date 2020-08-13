Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Expected Soon, Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting body of Joint Entrance Examination Main, is expected to release JEE Main admit card 2020 soon. The engineering entrance exam will be held from September 1 to 6, 2020. Earlier, it was announced that the JEE Main 2020 admit card will be released 15 days before the examination and therefore, it is expected to be released on August 15.

The entrance exam was previously scheduled in July but the Education Ministry and the NTA had decided to postpone the exam to September as conducting exam in July amidst rising numbers of COVID-19 cases was not feasible. The priority of the government is “health and safety of students”, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

As JEE Main 2020 date is closing in, students and parents are demanding a further postponement. However, no such announcement has been made yet by the NTA or MoE. According to the latest information, JEE Main 2020 will be conducted on September.

Website For JEE Main Admit Card 2020

Once released, JEE Main 2020 admit card will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will be able to download their hall tickets or admit cards using their application number, password/date of birth.

This year, JEE main admit card should carry spacial instructions for exam day, including social-distancing and sanitization norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Exam Day Instructions For Candidates