JEE Main 2022 Result Of 5 Students Withheld For Using Unfair Means

JEE Main 2022 Result Of 5 Students Withheld

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 session 2 has been announced today, August 8. According to NTA, the result of five candidates has been withheld by the agency for using unfair means. In JEE Main 2022 results, 24 candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam. Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (five) followed by Rajasthan (four) and Uttar Pradesh (two). One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score. JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in NIT/IIIT/GFTI and Private Engineering colleges. Use Now



Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs. Click here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

The top scorers from Telangana are Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth V V S, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay. Menda Hima Vamsi, Koyyana Suhas, Palli Jalajakshi, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore, Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh. The top scorers from Rajasthan are Krishna Sharma, Mayank Motwani and Parth Bhardwaj.

Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka) and Saumitra Garg and Kanishka Sharma from Uttar Pradesh. "Over 10.26 lakh candidates had registered for the two sessions of the exam while 9.05 lakh candidates had appeared.

Over 4.04 lakh candidates had appeared for both the sessions," a senior NTA official said. The examination was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 cities including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis and Bangkok.

"Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok were added for the first time. Live CCTV surveillance was planned in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examination. The NTA also made arrangements for live viewing of remote locations of all examination centres from the control room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi. Recording of CCTV systems was also done," the official said.

"Over 583 observers, 286 city-coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, two national coordinators were deployed at the examination centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination," he added.

The official explained that the NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," the official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The second session of JEE-Main is scheduled from July 21 to 30. After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2022 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already in place.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)