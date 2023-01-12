  • Home
JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

Candidates will be able to make changes in the JEE Main session 1 application form till January 14, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 9:46 pm IST

JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
JEE Main 2023 application correction
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 online application form correction window tomorrow, January 13, 2023. To make the necessary change in particular of the application form candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 correction window will remain open for making changes till January 14, 2023 (up to 11:50 pm.)

The NTA official notice reads: "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI." Also Read || JEE Main 2023: 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Revised; Here's What NTA Says

"Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates", the notice further added.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Editable Fields In the Application Form

QueryAction
For aadhar verified candidatesFather’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either father’s name or the mother’s name (anyone only).
Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both.
Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both.
City and Medium
Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12
Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct or add course selected
For aadhar not verified candidatesCategory: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both.
Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both.
Date of Birth and Gender –Yes
City and Medium
Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12
Course: Candidates may be permitted to correct or add the course selected


Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
