JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2023 application correction

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 online application form correction window tomorrow, January 13, 2023. To make the necessary change in particular of the application form candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 correction window will remain open for making changes till January 14, 2023 (up to 11:50 pm.)

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

The NTA official notice reads: "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI." Also Read || JEE Main 2023: 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Revised; Here's What NTA Says

"Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates", the notice further added.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Editable Fields In the Application Form

Query Action For aadhar verified candidates Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either father’s name or the mother’s name (anyone only). Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both. City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct or add course selected For aadhar not verified candidates Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both. Date of Birth and Gender –Yes City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidates may be permitted to correct or add the course selected



