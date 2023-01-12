Last Date To Register For JEE Main January 2023 Session Today

JEE Main 2023 registration window will close today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2023 registration portal today, January 12. Applicants yet to register for the IIT JEE Main 2023 can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two rounds this year -- January and April. The choice of exam cities will be announced in the second week of January 2023. JEE Main 2023 application started on December 15, 2022.

The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1 and the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

JEE Main Application Form 2023: Steps To Register

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2023 application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee online

Submit the JEE Main application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

The NTA has reviewed the eligibility criteria for admission to the IIITs, NITs and CFTIs. For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE Main ranks, they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For students belonging to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribes, the qualifying marks should be 65 per cent in the Class 12 examination, NTA said.