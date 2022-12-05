JEE Main 2023: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time

Image credit: Representational Image/ Careers360 JEE Main 2023 session one is likely to be held in January

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) registration is likely to begin this week, by Sunday, December 11. As per reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 dates this week, by December 11. JEE Main 2023 session one is expected to be held in January and session two in April.

JEE Main 2023 exam is scheduled to be held in a computer based test (CBT) mode; morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main 2023 Paper One contains 90 marks, Maths- 30, Physics- 30, Chemistry- 30, while the BArch (Paper 2A) carries 82 marks and BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks. ALSO READ | 'Conduct JEE Mains In April': Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter

JEE Main 2023 Registration: How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on JEE Main 2023 registration link Fill the application form with personal, academic details Upload scanned images, relevant documents Pay the application fee, click on submit Download the JEE Main 2023 application form, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, NTA official earlier told Careers360 that the JEE Main 2023 dates was to be notified last week, by December 4. JEE Main 2023 registration will include application form filling, uploading documents, application fee payment, others. The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2022 is 10+2 (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions- June 20 and June 29 and from July 21 to 30, 2022. The students who got qualified in JEE Main can take admission to undergraduate (BTech and BArch) programmes offered at national institutes- Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), others.