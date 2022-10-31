  • Home
JEE Main 2023 Registration From November; NEET, CUET UG 2023 Dates: Report

JEE Main, NEET UG 2023: JEE Main 2023 registration will commence in November; NEET UG 2023 from March and CUET from February

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 11:40 am IST

Check JEE Main 2023, NEET 2023 application process dates
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main, NEET UG 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) application process will commence in November. The JEE Main 2022 registration will start from third week of November, the engineering entrance will be held in January and April, as per the Times of India report. The candidates can apply for JEE Main 2023 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions- session one from June 23 to 29 and session two from July 25 to 30. ALSO READ | "No Proposal To Merge NEET, JEE And CUET," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

As per the report, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 application process will commence from February, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of April. Though earlier reports suggested that CUET will be held twice a year, but the latest reports hinted to be held once a year.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) registration will commence in March, the candidates can apply on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is still the single largest entrance in India with nearly 18 lakh applications this year.

CUET has become the second largest national level entrance exam followed by JEE Main.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG Application JEE Main application form
