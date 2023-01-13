JEE Main 2023 Registration Form Correction Begins; How To Edit

JEE application correction facility

The facility to edit the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 application form in open. The National Testing Agency has made the JEE Main 2023 application portal live to edit the registration form. BTech, BE and BArch aspirants can now change their particulars in the January 2023 JEE application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in by tomorrow, January 14 (11:50 pm). According to NTA, the additional JEE main 2023 application fee, if applicable, will have to be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

NTA has also provided the applicants with an option to access the forgotten JEE Main application 2023 number. To get the JEE Main 2023 application number, candidates have to insert their names, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth on the ‘Forgot Application No’ window.

Candidates also have the option to retrieve the JEE Main passwords in case they have forgotten them. To access the JEE Main passwords, NTA has provided several options to reset the JEE Main 2023 January session password. Candidates have to enter the JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth to retrieve their JEE Main forgotten passwords.

JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Steps

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link ‘JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application’ under Candidate Activity On the next window insert and sign in with the JEE Main application number, JEE Main password Edit the JEE Main 2023 application form and submit

JEE Main 2023 January Session: Editable Fields