JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins? "Fake Notice Is Circulating On Social Media," Says NTA Official

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 January session exam will commence from January 18, and the application process has been started. NTA DG Vineet Joshi confirmed Careers360 that a fake notice regarding JEE Main 2023 dates is circulating on social media. The NTA official advised JEE Main 2023 to follow the official website for updates on JEE Main, other entrance exams conducted by NTA.

As per reports, JEE Main 2023 January session application process will commence in November, however the NTA official did nor confirm any date. JEE Main 2023 session one exam will be held on January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. While the session two exam will be held on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2023, as per the fake circular.

Fake JEE Main 2023 notice is circulating on social media