JEE Main 2023: Plea Before Bombay High Court To Defer Engineering Entrance Test, Relax 75 Per Cent Criteria

PIL has been filed before Bombay HC to defer JEE Main January 2023 exam

A fresh petition demanding the postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 (JEE Main 2023) has been filed before the Bombay High Court. The petition, as per Bar and Bench, has also demanded the relaxation of 75 per cent eligibility criteria. The JEE Main 2023 will be held two times -- first in January and the second in April. The petitioner has said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the entrance test made the announcement on a very short notice and the January session of JEE Main clashes with Class 12 board exams, pre-boards and viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state board examinations.

The JEE Main 2023 registration is underway and candidates will be able to apply for the January session by January 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 January exam will be held between January 24 and January 31. Candidates can fill the JEE Main 2023 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The plea, which is a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, has challenged a notification issued in this regard by the NTA on December 15, Bar and Bench said.

“Most of the State boards have scheduled their Pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won't appear for the exam,” the PIL stated.

The plea before the Bombay High Court has sought for deferment of the JEE Main 2023 January session exam to April 2023 or any other convenient date after discussions with respective education boards.

Stating that until last year the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent was not applicable, the PIL added: “The eligibility of 75% in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the Mains examination but may not have 75% minimum marks in their board examinations.”