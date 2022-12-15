JEE Main 2023 On January, April; Eligibility Criteria Explained, Key Points

Candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session exam. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 will be activated between December 15 and January 12, 2023, while for JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates will be able to register between February 7 and March 7, 2023. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 (10+2) examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognized board are eligible to apply for the exam.

There is no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the JEE Main 2023. As per the official release, three consecutive attempts are allowed in JEE Main examination. While describing the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023, NTA in a statement said: "The candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2023 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission."

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria For Droppers

There is no age limit in JEE Main examination for droppers

The candidates must have passed Class 12 exams in 2021, 2022 or appearing in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023

Three consecutive attempts are also applicable in case of JEE Main droppers

Aspirants must have secured a minimum JEE Main 2023 qualifying score.

The candidate must have taken at least 5 subjects in Class 12 or qualifying exam (Physics, Chemistry, & Mathematics mandatory).

JEE Main 2023: List of Qualifying Examinations