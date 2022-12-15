JEE Main 2023 On January, April; Eligibility Criteria Explained, Key Points
National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session exam.
JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session exam. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 will be activated between December 15 and January 12, 2023, while for JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates will be able to register between February 7 and March 7, 2023. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 (10+2) examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognized board are eligible to apply for the exam.
There is no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the JEE Main 2023. As per the official release, three consecutive attempts are allowed in JEE Main examination. While describing the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023, NTA in a statement said: "The candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2023 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission."
JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria For Droppers
- There is no age limit in JEE Main examination for droppers
- The candidates must have passed Class 12 exams in 2021, 2022 or appearing in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023
- Three consecutive attempts are also applicable in case of JEE Main droppers
- Aspirants must have secured a minimum JEE Main 2023 qualifying score.
- The candidate must have taken at least 5 subjects in Class 12 or qualifying exam (Physics, Chemistry, & Mathematics mandatory).
JEE Main 2023: List of Qualifying Examinations
- The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board.
- Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination.
- Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy.
- Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.
- Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
- Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.
- A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least three years duration.
- General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.
- High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.
- In case the Class 12 examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.