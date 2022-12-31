JEE Main 2023: NTA Sets Up Test Practice Centres To Enable Candidates Practice For Exam

  • Home
Candidates can register online on the NTA website where they are provided with convenient test practice centres near their location.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 31, 2022 11:03 pm IST

JEE Main 2023
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The JEE Main 2023 online application process is going on and will continue for the January session till January 12, 2023. The national-level examination will be conducted twice (January and April) in an online computer-based mode. Session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. The admit card for the JEE Main session 1 exam will be available in the third week of January 2023.

To help candidates to get accustomed to the CBT mode exam the National Testing Agency (NTA) has established test practice centres (TPCs). The TPCs will help candidates to get familiar with the functionalities of the computer-based test through mock tests. Also Read || JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Updates On Exam Pattern, Medium Of Question Paper

The JEE Main 2023 official information bulletin reads: “The Ministry of Education has mandated the NTA to set up, establish and create a network of Test Practice Centres for candidates, especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable with taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). This facility is completely free of cost. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided with a convenient TPC near their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT)”.

Also Read || JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility

This effort has been made by NTA to provide practice tests and questions so that candidates be adapted with logging into the system, go through the detailed instructions regarding the test, use the mouse or numeric keyboard on-screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scroll down to the next question, navigate between questions, review and edit their options and submit answer.

