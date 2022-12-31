JEE Main 2023: NTA Sets Up Test Practice Centres To Enable Candidates Practice For Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2023

The JEE Main 2023 online application process is going on and will continue for the January session till January 12, 2023. The national-level examination will be conducted twice (January and April) in an online computer-based mode. Session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. The admit card for the JEE Main session 1 exam will be available in the third week of January 2023.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

To help candidates to get accustomed to the CBT mode exam the National Testing Agency (NTA) has established test practice centres (TPCs). The TPCs will help candidates to get familiar with the functionalities of the computer-based test through mock tests. Also Read || JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Updates On Exam Pattern, Medium Of Question Paper

The JEE Main 2023 official information bulletin reads: “The Ministry of Education has mandated the NTA to set up, establish and create a network of Test Practice Centres for candidates, especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable with taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). This facility is completely free of cost. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided with a convenient TPC near their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT)”.

Also Read || JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility

This effort has been made by NTA to provide practice tests and questions so that candidates be adapted with logging into the system, go through the detailed instructions regarding the test, use the mouse or numeric keyboard on-screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scroll down to the next question, navigate between questions, review and edit their options and submit answer.