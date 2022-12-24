JEE Main 2023: NTA Issues Important Notice For Candidates Of Tamil Nadu State Board

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA issues important notice regarding JEE Main 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for Tamil Nadu state board candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the notice, NTA has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have qualified for the Class 10 exam in 2021 can apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

The official notice reads: "It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021".

The decision has been taken by NTA after it received a few representations from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Also Read || JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Updates On Exam Pattern, Medium Of Question Paper

"Those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in application form", the notice further added.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam, he or she can contact at 011 - 40759000 and 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.