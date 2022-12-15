  • Home
NTA has released the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main) 2023 notification on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 15, 2022 8:13 pm IST

JEE Main 2023 Notification Out; Register At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main) 2023 notification released

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main) 2023 notification today, December 15, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can download the notification and apply for JEE Main 2023 through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 in two sessions- session 1 will be held in January 2023 and session 2 will be held in April 2023. The JEE Main January session exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. Click here to download JEE MAin 2023 notification

Candidates can registered for the JEE Main 2023 between December 15, 2022, and January 12, 2023 (up to 9 pm). The last date to submit the application fee is January 12 (11:50 pm). "For academic session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE Main – 2023 will be conducted in two Sessions-- Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023)," NTA said in a statement. The JEE Main exam will comprise two papers- paper 1 will be conducted for BE and BTech courses and paper 2 will be conducted for BArch and BPlanning courses.

JEE Main 2023: Important Dates

EventsDates
Start date of online applicationDecember 15, 2022
Last date to fill the online applicationJanuary 12, 2023 (9 pm)
Last date to submit application feeJanuary 12, 2023 (11:50 pm)
Announcement of the city of examinationSecond week of the January 2023
JEE Main 2023 admit cardThird week of the January 2023
JEE Main 2023 January session exam datesJanuary 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023
JEE Main 2023 answer key, response sheetTo be announced later
JEE Main session 1 result To be announced later

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE Main 2023 session 1 (January 2023), s/he may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

