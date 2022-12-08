JEE Main 2023 Notification Not This Week: Report

Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360 JEE Main 2023 dates soon

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) notification will not be released this week. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the dates for JEE Main soon, but it has not been decided yet, NTA DG Vineet Joshi said, as quoted by indianexpress.com. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year.

JEE Main 2023 schedule once released, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To apply for JEE Main 2023, candidates need to fill the fill the application form on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Upload the documents and scanned images. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee, download it and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | "Centre Must Relax Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main, Advanced 2023," Says Karti Chidambaram

JEE Main 2023 will be held in a computer based test (CBT) mode; morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main 2023 Paper One contains 90 marks, while BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks.

JEE Main last year was held between June 20 and June 29, while second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The JEE Main 2023 qualified students can take admission to undergraduate (BTech and BArch) programmes offered at national institutes- Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), others.