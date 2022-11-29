JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA Date Announcement; Number Of Sessions This Year
JEE Main 2023: NTA is expected to announce JEE Mains 2023 dates this week. The official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main 2023 dates.
NTA JEE Main 2023 Notification: JEE Main 2023 dates are expected to be announced soon. Lakhs of candidates await NTA JEE Main 2023 notification for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) official said that the JEE Main 2023 dates will be announced this week. JEE Mains 2023 will be held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main 2023 dates.
As soon as the testing agency announces JEE Main 2023 dates, NTA will open the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA last year held JEE Mains exam in two sessions - June and July. The JEE Main exam pattern was such that it accommodated candidates studying under different school boards. The JEE Mains question paper had internal choices within the sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. The jeemain.nta.nic.in will update the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern while releasing the JEE Main 2023 dates.
Live updates
NTA JEE Main Eligibility Marks In 12th
Only those candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or those who were appearing in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2022, were eligible to appear in JEE Main in the last session held in June and July.
JEE Main 2023 Syllabus: Important Topics Of Physics
- Properties of Matter and Fluid mechanics
- Electrostatics
- Semiconductors and Communication System
- Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
- Ray Optics
- Magnetic Effects of Current
- Laws of Thermodynamics
- Current Electricity
- Atomic Structure in Modern Physics
- Mechanical Energy
- Optics
- Modern Physics
- Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves
- Fluids
- Electromagnetism
- Frequency
- Angular Velocity
- Velocity Gradient
- Ideal Gas Equation
- Angular Frequency
- Magnetic Flux
- Faraday’s Law of induction
- Thermal Stress and Thermal Strain
JEE Main 2023 Registration Steps
- Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Go to the JEE Main application form 2023 registration link
- Fill the online application with personal details and qualification details
- Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format
- Pay fee payment through online payment mode
JEE Main 2023 Date FAQ
Question: Will JEE Main be held in April?
Answer: With no official update as to when the JEE Main 2023 will be held, engineering aspirants have asked NTA to conduct the first attempt of the engineering entrance test in April 2023 to avoid clash with Class 12 board exams.
JEE Main 2023 Registration Date
The JEE Main 2023 registration date will be announced soon. The application process for JEE Main 2023 will be basic and will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.
Jeemain nta nic in Exam Last Year
JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Latest News
JEE Main 2023 Dates FAQ
Question: How many times JEE Main will be conducted in 2023?
Answer: NTA will announce the JEE Main dates soon. The number of times JEE Main 2023 will be held will be confirmed by NTA after the JEE Main date announcement.
Jeemain.nta.nic.in: 'When JEE Mains Will Held In 2023?'
JEE Main 2023 Form Fill Up Date Expected Soon
