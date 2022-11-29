JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA Date Announcement; Number Of Sessions This Year

JEE Main 2023 application date soon

NTA JEE Main 2023 Notification: JEE Main 2023 dates are expected to be announced soon. Lakhs of candidates await NTA JEE Main 2023 notification for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) official said that the JEE Main 2023 dates will be announced this week. JEE Mains 2023 will be held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main 2023 dates.

As soon as the testing agency announces JEE Main 2023 dates, NTA will open the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA last year held JEE Mains exam in two sessions - June and July. The JEE Main exam pattern was such that it accommodated candidates studying under different school boards. The JEE Mains question paper had internal choices within the sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. The jeemain.nta.nic.in will update the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern while releasing the JEE Main 2023 dates.