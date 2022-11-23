JEE Main 2023 Notification Likely Next Week: NTA Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) notification is likely to be issued next week, by November 30. A senior NTA official told Careers360, "JEE Main 2023 notification will not be issued this week, most likely next week." As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year.

JEE Main 2023 registration will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment and submission of the application form. The minimum qualification to apply for JEE Main is 10+2 (Class 12) passing certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Dates Soon; Preparation Hacks To Score 100 Percentile

To apply for JEE Main 2023, candidates need to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Fill personal details and qualification details in JEE Main 2023 application form. Upload scanned images and pay the application fee. Download JEE Main 2023 application, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, JEE Main was held between June 20 and June 29, while second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022. JEE Main 2023 is being held for candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).