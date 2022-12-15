JEE Main 2023 Information Brochure Out; Exams In January, April

JEE Main 2023 information brochure released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: Ending all speculations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2023 exams. This year, JEE Main will be held in two sessions, the first in January 2023 and the second in April 2023. Candidates will be able to register online for JEE Main 2023 first session from December 15 and the last date to fill the JEE Main 2023 application form is January 12, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can check the official website for details on JEE Main 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

While announcing the JEE Main 2023 dates, NTA in a statement said: “The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the Country.”

NTA has also announced that the first session will be held between January 24 and January 31, 2023, while the second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023, the date for the same is to be announced soon. "In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice," NTA added.

The JEE Main entrance exam 2023 is held as a test to shortlist candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. The JEE Main top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced.