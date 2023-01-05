JEE Main 2023 From January 24; Free Mock Test Links, Practice Papers
The JEE Main session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session. Candidates can register for JEE Main session 1 exam online through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. The JEE Main session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.
In order to facilitate students to get accustomed to the CBT mode exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed a mobile app-- National Test Abhyas. Aspirants appearing for the engineering entrance exam can practice free mock test on NTA app. "The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," NTA said in a statement. The National Test Abhyas is also available on the official website-- nta.ac.in/Abhyas.
Aspirants can access the mock test available on the National Test Abhyas app free of cost and can be fully prepared for the upcoming JEE (Main) exam. The app is available on Google play store and App store and can be operated through Android-based and iOS smartphones and tablets. Candidates need to download the app and sign up by providing basic details. Create a free account, and then start accessing mock tests free of cost.
JEE Main 2023 Paper Pattern
Paper
Section
Nature Of Questions
Mode of Test
Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Paper 2A
JEE Main BArch
Part 1: Mathematics
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Part 2
Aptitude Test
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Part 3
Drawing Test
Questions to test drawing aptitude
Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet
Paper 2B
BPlanning
Part 1
Mathematics
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value
Computer Based Test (CBT) mode
Part 2
Aptitude Test
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Part 3
Planning Based
Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)