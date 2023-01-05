  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2023 From January 24; Free Mock Test Links, Practice Papers

JEE Main 2023 From January 24; Free Mock Test Links, Practice Papers

The JEE Main session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 5, 2023 2:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2023: Exam Scheme, Paper Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Tests
#JEEAfterBoards Trends On Twitter; Students Demand January Session In April 2023
JEE Main 2023: NTA Sets Up Test Practice Centres To Enable Candidates Practice For Exam
Professional Aptitude Tests, Mental Grooming Must Before Sending Kids Off To Kota For Coaching, Say Experts
JEE Main 2023: Plea Before Bombay High Court To Defer Engineering Entrance Test, Relax 75 Per Cent Criteria
KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students
JEE Main 2023 From January 24; Free Mock Test Links, Practice Papers
JEE Main 2023 January session registrations underway
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 January session. Candidates can register for JEE Main session 1 exam online through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. The JEE Main session 1 for paper 1 (BE and BTech) will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here
Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now 

In order to facilitate students to get accustomed to the CBT mode exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed a mobile app-- National Test Abhyas. Aspirants appearing for the engineering entrance exam can practice free mock test on NTA app. "The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," NTA said in a statement. The National Test Abhyas is also available on the official website-- nta.ac.in/Abhyas.

Also Read|| JEE Main 2023 Application Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Section-Wise Syllabus For Paper 1, 2 Here

Aspirants can access the mock test available on the National Test Abhyas app free of cost and can be fully prepared for the upcoming JEE (Main) exam. The app is available on Google play store and App store and can be operated through Android-based and iOS smartphones and tablets. Candidates need to download the app and sign up by providing basic details. Create a free account, and then start accessing mock tests free of cost.

JEE Main 2023 Paper Pattern


Paper

Section

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main application form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Foreign Universities Will Need UGC Nod To Set Up Campuses In India: M Jagadesh Kumar
Foreign Universities Will Need UGC Nod To Set Up Campuses In India: M Jagadesh Kumar
Foreign Universities To Maintain Report As Per Indian Rules: UGC Chairman On Draft Regulations To Set Up HEIs
Foreign Universities To Maintain Report As Per Indian Rules: UGC Chairman On Draft Regulations To Set Up HEIs
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Tomorrow; Check Dates
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Tomorrow; Check Dates
AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins Today
AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins Today
NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon
NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................