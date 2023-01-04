JEE Main 2023 application underway; exam pattern, scheme

The application process for JEE Main 2023 exam for the January session exam is underway. Candidates can apply online for JEE Main 2023 January session exam till January 12. The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. While the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held from January 24 to January 31, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Paper 1 of JEE Main 2023 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistr. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will have three parts in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning papers and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

JEE Main 2023 BTech, BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

According to the JEE Main 2023 exam pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning papers will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing and will have 82 questions. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions and will have 105 questions.



