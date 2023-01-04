  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2023: Exam Scheme, Paper Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Tests

JEE Main 2023: Exam Scheme, Paper Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Tests

JEE Main 2023: The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held from January 24 to January 31, while the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 4, 2023 12:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

#JEEAfterBoards Trends On Twitter; Students Demand January Session In April 2023
JEE Main 2023: NTA Sets Up Test Practice Centres To Enable Candidates Practice For Exam
Professional Aptitude Tests, Mental Grooming Must Before Sending Kids Off To Kota For Coaching, Say Experts
JEE Main 2023: Plea Before Bombay High Court To Defer Engineering Entrance Test, Relax 75 Per Cent Criteria
KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students
JEE Main 2023 Application Form: How To Use Common Service Centres To Fill Registration Form
JEE Main 2023: Exam Scheme, Paper Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Tests
JEE Main 2023 application underway; exam pattern, scheme
New Delhi:

The application process for JEE Main 2023 exam for the January session exam is underway. Candidates can apply online for JEE Main 2023 January session exam till January 12. The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. While the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held from January 24 to January 31, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here
Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now 

Paper 1 of JEE Main 2023 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistr. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will have three parts in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning papers and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

JEE Main 2023 BTech, BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

According to the JEE Main 2023 exam pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning papers will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing and will have 82 questions. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main exam will comprise of Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions and will have 105 questions.


Paper

Parts

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 1 JEE Main BE, BTech

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Click here for more Education News
jeemain.nic.in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges
NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2023 Mock Test Today; Key Points
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2023 Mock Test Today; Key Points
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Provisional Result Out For BDS, BSc Nursing Programme
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Provisional Result Out For BDS, BSc Nursing Programme
SEED 2023 Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
SEED 2023 Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Provisional Result Out For Round-2
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Provisional Result Out For Round-2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................