JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Soon; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2023 exam details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The NTA will also release the designated official website to register for the JEE Main examination. As per the reports, NTA will start the registration process for the engineering entrance exam in the third week of November 2022 and the online computer-based test (CBT) will be held in January and April in 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 application process will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment and submission of the application form. Candidates who have passed 10+2 (Class 12) board examination or pursuing this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.

NTA conducts JEE Main examination for candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022, while the second session exam was conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Alike last year candidates will get the opportunity to register for both sessions of JEE exam. Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the information brochure before filling up the JEE Main application form.