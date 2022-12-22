JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility
Candidates who have qualified for the Class 12 or equivalent examination in the year 2021 and 2022 are eligible for the JEE Main 2023 exam. Those who are appearing in the Class 12 exam or equivalent in 2023 are also eligible.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 1 from January 24 to January 31, 2023. The online registration portal for the JEE Main 2023 exam will get closed on January 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the form through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
There is no age limit for candidates to appear in the JEE Main 2023 examination. However, only those candidates who have qualified for the Class 12 or equivalent examination in the year 2021, 2022 or those who are appearing in the Class 12 exam or equivalent in 2023, are eligible for the JEE Main exam.
Candidates who passed the Class 12 exam in 2020 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2024 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE Main 2023. Also Read || JEE Main 2023 Application Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Section-Wise Syllabus For Paper 1, 2 Here
JEE Main 2023: State of Eligibility
The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate has passed Class 12 or equivalent exam by which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE Main 2023.
- The state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place or the place of residence of the candidate.
- If a candidate has passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination from one state but appeared for improvement from another state, the candidate’s state code of eligibility will be from where the candidate first passed the Class 12 examination.
- Candidate passed or appearing for Class 12 from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) should select the state of eligibility according to the state in which the study centre is located.
- For Indian nationals passing the Class 12 or equivalent from Nepal or Bhutan, the state code of eligibility will be determined based on a permanent address in India as given in the passport.
- The state code of eligibility of Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) passing Class 12 or equivalent in India is at par with Indian nationals. However, OCI passing the examination from an abroad institution are eligible for other state quota seats or all India quota seats (but not for home state quota seats) in all NITs, IIITs and Other-CFTIs.