JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility

JEE Main 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 1 from January 24 to January 31, 2023. The online registration portal for the JEE Main 2023 exam will get closed on January 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the form through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

There is no age limit for candidates to appear in the JEE Main 2023 examination. However, only those candidates who have qualified for the Class 12 or equivalent examination in the year 2021, 2022 or those who are appearing in the Class 12 exam or equivalent in 2023, are eligible for the JEE Main exam.

Candidates who passed the Class 12 exam in 2020 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2024 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE Main 2023. Also Read || JEE Main 2023 Application Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Section-Wise Syllabus For Paper 1, 2 Here

JEE Main 2023: State of Eligibility

The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate has passed Class 12 or equivalent exam by which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE Main 2023.