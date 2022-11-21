JEE Main 2023 Dates Soon; Preparation Hacks To Score 100 Percentile

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon notify the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year. As just months left for the preparation, the students might be at their last leg of preparations.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) provides preparation tips for aspirants preparing for JEE Main. "With extreme high levels of competition among the aspirants, it is extremely important for students to know how should they prepare with two months’ time. Students must qualify and score good JEE Main score, through which they can get into one of India's most prestigious engineering colleges/ institutions of their choice," the expert said. ALSO READ | 'Conduct JEE Mains In April': Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter

JEE Main 2023: Important Topics, Preparation Tips By Expert

Subject Wise Important Topics

Physics- Properties of Matter and Fluid mechanics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors and Communication System, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Ray Optics, Magnetic Effects of Current, Laws of Thermodynamics, Current Electricity, Atomic Structure in Modern Physics, Mechanical Energy, Optics, Modern Physics, Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves, Fluids, Electromagnetism, Frequency, Angular Velocity, Velocity Gradient, Ideal Gas Equation, Angular Frequency, Magnetic Flux, Faraday’s Law of induction and Thermal Stress and Thermal Strain.

Chemistry- p-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Biomolecules and Polymers, d and f Block elements, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, s Block elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth Metals) and Hydrogen, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Atomic Structure and Alkanes, Alkenes and Alkynes (Hydrocarbons). READ MORE | JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected Soon; Key Points On Registration Process

Mathematics- Trigonometric Ratios, Functions and Identities, Sequences and Series (Progressions), Vector, Permutation and Combination, Statistics, Parabola, Definite Integration, Circle, Indefinite Integration, Binomial Theorem, Quadratic Equations, Angle Measurement, Angle Between Two Lines, Equations for a Line in Space, Limit of Algebraic Function, Distance Between Two Points, Shortest Distance Between Two Lines, Sectional Formula and Relation Between Set Notation and Truth Table.

Preparation Tips To Score Over 99 Percentile In JEE Main 2023

Understanding Concepts: Start with basic and easy things and then conecntrate on the high-value topics. Try to study hard and digest the concepts of a topic in depth. Once your concepts get clear, focus on the crucial areas.

Study Plan: After understanding the generic concepts, the students must prepare a good study plan which caters to their own need of preparation. The students should make a daily timetable and prepare a self-written notes.

Mock Tests: Practicing mock tests will help the student to understand where they are lacking in preparation and need to resolve. The mock tests will help students to learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them on big exam day.

Revision: Revising topics is one of the important preparation strategy as it ensures their grip and learning of that specific topic. Revising the subjects will help in time management throughout the exam.

Time Management: The time management is one of the crucial things the students should learn. Every topic in JEE Main preparation requires special attention and students should know how to allot specific time. The candidates should avoid spending too much time on difficult questions.