JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected This Week: NTA Official

Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360 JEE Main 2023 notification expected this week

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) dates this week, by December 2. "JEE Main 2023 notification is expected to be released this week," a senior NTA official earlier informed Careers360.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

JEE Main 2023 session one is likely to be conducted in January, while the session two in April next year. For the January session, the application process will commence in December, as per the official.

To register for JEE Main 2023, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Fill the application form with details and upload documents. Pay the application fee. Once done with application process, click on submit. Download and take a print out of JEE Main 2023 application form. The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2023 is plus two (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics, Maths. ALSO READ | 'Conduct JEE Mains In April': Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter

Last year, NTA conducted JEE Main in two sessions; session one between June 20 and June 29 and second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The result for session one was announced on July 11, while sesssion two result declared on August 8.

The qualified students in JEE Main can take admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).