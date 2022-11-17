JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected Soon; Key Points On Registration Process, Syllabus

JEE Main 2023 dates expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. Last year, JEE Main dates were announced on March 1, while the JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December. As soon as NTA announces JEE Main 2023 dates and opens the registration portal, undergraduate engineering aspirants will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA last year conducted JEE Main in two sessions - June and July. The pattern of JEE Main was such that it accommodated students studying under different school boards. The question paper had internal choices within the sections. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. The jeemain.nta.nic.in will update the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern while releasing the JEE Main 2023 dates.

The JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus has been revised for the 2023 exam. The top-rankers of JEE Main are able to apply for the IIT JEE Advanced exam. JEE Advanced is held for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The official website for the exam -- jeeadv.ac.in has made the revised JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus available.

The JEE Main 2023 application process will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main 2023 Application Process