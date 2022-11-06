JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected To Be Announced Soon; Topic-Wise Books On Physics, Chemistry, Maths

JEE Mains 2023 exam date soon; books to study

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Mains 2023 dates soon. JEE Main 2023 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Mains 2023 will have three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Mains official website is jeemanin.nta.nic.in. To be considered qualified for a highly competitive exam like JEE Main, applicants should follow a proper strategy and study the best books available during the preparation.

Going by the previous year's pattern of the JEE Main 2022 question paper PDF, the entrance test will have two sections for each subject. While in section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions, in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

As per subject experts and previous years’ toppers of JEE Main, Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are the most important for JEE Mains 2023 preparation. After going through the basic concepts using NCERT textbooks, candidates should delve into reference books and study materials.

Books For JEE Mains 2023 Physics

Name of the book and author Best for these topics Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker Concepts of all the topics Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practicing problems Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, theory of all topics Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practicing problems Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books For JEE Main 2023 Chemistry

Name of the book and author Best for these topics NCERT Textbooks (for Class 11 and 12 ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

Best Books For JEE Mains Mathematics