JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected To Be Announced Soon; Topic-Wise Books On Physics, Chemistry, Maths
JEE Mains 2023 Dates: NTA is expected to announce the entrance exam date soon on the JEE Mains official website -- jeemanin.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Mains 2023 dates soon. JEE Main 2023 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Mains 2023 will have three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Mains official website is jeemanin.nta.nic.in. To be considered qualified for a highly competitive exam like JEE Main, applicants should follow a proper strategy and study the best books available during the preparation.
Going by the previous year's pattern of the JEE Main 2022 question paper PDF, the entrance test will have two sections for each subject. While in section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions, in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.
As per subject experts and previous years’ toppers of JEE Main, Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are the most important for JEE Mains 2023 preparation. After going through the basic concepts using NCERT textbooks, candidates should delve into reference books and study materials.
Books For JEE Mains 2023 Physics
Name of the book and author
Best for these topics
Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma
Quality problems on all topics
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker
Concepts of all the topics
Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for
Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov
Practicing problems
Understanding physics by Freedman and Young
Explanation, theory of all topics
Problems in physics by SS Krotov
Practicing problems
Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari
For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.
Best Books For JEE Main 2023 Chemistry
Name of the book and author
Best for these topics
NCERT Textbooks (for Class 11 and 12 )
Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee
For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals
Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon
Good explanation of topics
Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur
Good explanation and set of quality problems
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee
Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd
Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more
Best Books For JEE Mains Mathematics
Name of the book and author
Best for these topics
Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma
Basics of every topic
Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney
Trigonometry
The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney
Coordinate Geometry
Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications
Algebra
Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
For solving problems
Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)
Calculus
Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH
For explanation of topics