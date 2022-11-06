  • Home
JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected To Be Announced Soon; Topic-Wise Books On Physics, Chemistry, Maths

JEE Mains 2023 Dates: NTA is expected to announce the entrance exam date soon on the JEE Mains official website -- jeemanin.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 6, 2022 11:39 am IST

JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected To Be Announced Soon; Topic-Wise Books On Physics, Chemistry, Maths
JEE Mains 2023 exam date soon; books to study
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Mains 2023 dates soon. JEE Main 2023 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Mains 2023 will have three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Mains official website is jeemanin.nta.nic.in. To be considered qualified for a highly competitive exam like JEE Main, applicants should follow a proper strategy and study the best books available during the preparation.

Going by the previous year's pattern of the JEE Main 2022 question paper PDF, the entrance test will have two sections for each subject. While in section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions, in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

As per subject experts and previous years’ toppers of JEE Main, Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are the most important for JEE Mains 2023 preparation. After going through the basic concepts using NCERT textbooks, candidates should delve into reference books and study materials.

Books For JEE Mains 2023 Physics

Name of the book and author

Best for these topics

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma

Quality problems on all topics

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Concepts of all the topics

Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for

  • Electricity & Magnetism

  • Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

  • Optics & Modern Physics

  • Waves & Thermodynamics

Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems

Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov

Practicing problems

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Explanation, theory of all topics

Problems in physics by SS Krotov

Practicing problems

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari

For practicing problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books For JEE Main 2023 Chemistry

Name of the book and author

Best for these topics

NCERT Textbooks (for Class 11 and 12 )

Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals

Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon

Good explanation of topics

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Good explanation and set of quality problems

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee

Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

Best Books For JEE Mains Mathematics

Name of the book and author

Best for these topics

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Basics of every topic

Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney

Trigonometry

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney

Coordinate Geometry

Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications

Algebra

Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

For solving problems

Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH

For explanation of topics

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
