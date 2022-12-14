JEE Main 2023 Dates: Answers To FAQs On Registration Process, Syllabus

JEE Main 2023 FAQs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to update the students with the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) dates and the registration start date. JEE Main 2022 dates and the number of sessions the exam will be held were announced on March 1, while the JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December 2020. The JEE Main 2023 dates will be made available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, NTA held JEE Main in two sessions -- the first in June and the next in July. The JEE Main 2022 pattern was such that it served students studying under different school boards. The JEE Main question paper also had internal choices within the three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Had the JEE Main 2023 syllabus been revised, the NTA would have by now updated the students with the revised JEE Main 2023 syllabus. The jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern while announcing the JEE Main 2023 dates. Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus has been revised.

Question: What is the official website of JEE Main 2023?

Answer: The JEE Main official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Question: Will the JEE Main registration process be held offline?

Answer: The JEE Main 2023 registration will be completely online.

Question: Is JEE Main 2023 syllabus changed?

Answer: The JEE Main 2023 syllabus will be updated once NTA announces JEE Main dates.

Question: What are the sections in JEE Main 2023 BTech paper?

Answer: There will be three sections in the JEE Main 2023 BTech paper. The three sections are Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Question: What are Section A and Section B in the JEE Main 2023 question paper?

Answer: Section A of JEE Main question paper would be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while Section B will comprise of questions, the answers of which are to be filled as numerical values.