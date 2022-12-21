JEE Main 2023: Child Rights Body Requests NTA To Revise Exam Dates, Remove 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria

NCPCR asks NTA to reschedule JEE Main 2022 dates

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the JEE Main 2023 dates. JEE Main 2023 has been scheduled to be held in two sessions - the first in January and the next in April. The Child Rights body has also asked the testing agency to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criteria. The engineering aspirants have been demanding the January session of JEE Main 2023 set to be held between January 24 and 31 be revised as the dates coincide with CBSE pre-board exams.

An NCPCR letter addressing the NTA said: “The commission has received a complaint from Mr. Navneet Kumar, Bihar stating that the dates if the JEE Main 2023 were announced one month before the final session-1. In addition, in 2020, four months prior to the exam, NTA finalised and announced dates of the first session-1.”

“75 percent eligibility criteria are unfair for aspirants who took a year drop,” NCPCR further added, saying that the notice period of one month is not enough and it is 'unfair and unjust' for the JEE Main 2023 aspirants.

The first session of JEE Main will be held between January 24 and January 31, while the next will be conducted between April 6 and 12. NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 will remain open till January 12, 2023.