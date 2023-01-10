JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court To Hear Petition Seeking Exam Postponement Today

Bombay High Court will hear the PIL on JEE Main 2023 today

The Bombay High Court will hear the petition demanding the postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) today, January 10, 2023. The petition filed at the High Court has also demanded the relaxation of 75 per cent eligibility criteria. A bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne will hear the petition filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

As per the PIL filed in the Bombay High Court, there will be a clash between the JEE Mains 2023 dates and the board exams 2023. The petitioner also claimed that there will be a major impact on lakhs of students due to the 75 percent eligibility criteria being brought back this year. Additionally, the plea claimed that the NTA previously announced the IIT JEE Main 2023 exam dates two or three months in advance. Due to the short notice this time, students will not have enough time to prepare for the exams.

The petitioner has stated in the PIL that January session of JEE Main clashes with Class 12 board exams, pre-boards and viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state board examinations. The plea seeking postponement has sought to postpone the JEE Main 2023 January session exam to April 2023 or any other convenient date after discussion with the respective education boards.

NTA has announced to conduct the first session of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. While the second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023, the registration date for the same is to be announced soon.