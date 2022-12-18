JEE Main 2023 Application Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Section-Wise Syllabus For Paper 1, 2 Here
JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions -- first session in January and the next in April.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which opened the JEE Main 2023 application window on December 15, 2022 will close the registration window on January 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 will be held twice -- first session in January and the next in April.
The top 2.5 lakh students who score above the JEE Main 2023 cut-off marks will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2023. While JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, JEE Advanced is held only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main first.
JEE Main Syllabus 2023 Paper 1
Mathematics
Unit 1: Sets, Relations and Functions
Unit 2: Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Unit 3: Matrices and Determinants
Unit 4: Permutations and Combinations
Unit 5: Mathematical Inductions
Unit 6: Binomial Theorem and its Simple Applications
Unit 7: Sequence and Series
Unit 8: Limit, Continuity and Differentiability
Unit 9: Integral Calculus
Unit 10: Differential Equations
Unit 11: Co-Ordinate Geometry
Unit 12: Three-Dimensional Geometry
Unit 13: Vector Algebra
Unit 14: Statistics and Probability
Unit 15: Trigonometry
Unit 16: Mathematical Reasoning
JEE Main 2023 Syllabus: Paper 1 Physics
Unit 1: Physics and Measurement
Unit 2: Kinematics
Unit 3: Laws of Motion
Unit 4: Work, Energy and Power
Unit 5: Rotational Motion
Unit 6: Gravitation
Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids
Unit 8: Thermodynamics
Unit 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases
Unit 10: Oscillation and Waves
Unit 11: Electrostatics
Unit 12: Current Electricity
Unit 13: Magnetics Effects of Current and Magnetism
Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternate Currents
Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves
Unit 16: Optics
Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei
Unit 19: Electronic Devices
Unit 20: Communication Systems
Unit 21: Experimental Skills
JEE Mains 2023 Chemistry Syllabus
Physical Chemistry
Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts In Chemistry
Unit 2: States of Matter
Unit 3: Atomic Structure
Unit 4: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Unit 5: Chemical Thermodynamics
Unit 6: Solutions
Unit 7: Equilibrium
Unit 8: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
Unit 9: Chemical Kinetics
Unit 10: Surface Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry
Unit 11: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Unit 12: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metal
Unit 13: Hydrogen
Unit 14: S-Block Elements
Unit 15: P-Block Elements
Unit 16: d and f-Block Elements
Unit 17: Co-ordinate Compounds
Unit 18: Environmental Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Unit 19: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compunds
Unit 20: Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
Unit 21: Hydrocarbons
Unit 22: Organic Compounds Containing halogens
Unit 23: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygens
Unit 24: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogens
Unit 25: Polymers
Unit 26: Biomolecules
Unit 27: Chemistry in Everyday Life
Unit 28: Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
JEE Main Paper 2
Part 2 Syllabus Aptitude Test
Unit 1: Awareness of persons. Buildings, Materials
Unit 2: 3-Dimensional perceptions
Part 3: Drawing Test