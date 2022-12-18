JEE Main 2023 Application Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Section-Wise Syllabus For Paper 1, 2 Here

JEE Main 2023 syllabus

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which opened the JEE Main 2023 application window on December 15, 2022 will close the registration window on January 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 will be held twice -- first session in January and the next in April.

The top 2.5 lakh students who score above the JEE Main 2023 cut-off marks will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2023. While JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, JEE Advanced is held only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main first.

JEE Main Syllabus 2023 Paper 1

Mathematics

Unit 1: Sets, Relations and Functions

Unit 2: Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Unit 3: Matrices and Determinants

Unit 4: Permutations and Combinations

Unit 5: Mathematical Inductions

Unit 6: Binomial Theorem and its Simple Applications

Unit 7: Sequence and Series

Unit 8: Limit, Continuity and Differentiability

Unit 9: Integral Calculus

Unit 10: Differential Equations

Unit 11: Co-Ordinate Geometry

Unit 12: Three-Dimensional Geometry

Unit 13: Vector Algebra

Unit 14: Statistics and Probability

Unit 15: Trigonometry

Unit 16: Mathematical Reasoning

JEE Main 2023 Syllabus: Paper 1 Physics

Unit 1: Physics and Measurement

Unit 2: Kinematics

Unit 3: Laws of Motion

Unit 4: Work, Energy and Power

Unit 5: Rotational Motion

Unit 6: Gravitation

Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids

Unit 8: Thermodynamics

Unit 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases

Unit 10: Oscillation and Waves

Unit 11: Electrostatics

Unit 12: Current Electricity

Unit 13: Magnetics Effects of Current and Magnetism

Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternate Currents

Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves

Unit 16: Optics

Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei

Unit 19: Electronic Devices

Unit 20: Communication Systems

Unit 21: Experimental Skills

JEE Mains 2023 Chemistry Syllabus

Physical Chemistry

Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts In Chemistry

Unit 2: States of Matter

Unit 3: Atomic Structure

Unit 4: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Unit 5: Chemical Thermodynamics

Unit 6: Solutions

Unit 7: Equilibrium

Unit 8: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry

Unit 9: Chemical Kinetics

Unit 10: Surface Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Unit 11: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Unit 12: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metal

Unit 13: Hydrogen

Unit 14: S-Block Elements

Unit 15: P-Block Elements

Unit 16: d and f-Block Elements

Unit 17: Co-ordinate Compounds

Unit 18: Environmental Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Unit 19: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compunds

Unit 20: Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

Unit 21: Hydrocarbons

Unit 22: Organic Compounds Containing halogens

Unit 23: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygens

Unit 24: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogens

Unit 25: Polymers

Unit 26: Biomolecules

Unit 27: Chemistry in Everyday Life

Unit 28: Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

JEE Main Paper 2

Part 2 Syllabus Aptitude Test

Unit 1: Awareness of persons. Buildings, Materials

Unit 2: 3-Dimensional perceptions

Part 3: Drawing Test