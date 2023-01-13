JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Window Open; Editable Fields, Key Points

NTA makes the JEE Main 2023 application correction window portal available

The National Testing Agency has opened the window to make changes in the already filled JEE Main 2023 application form. Candidates can change their particulars in the respective JEE application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in by January 14 (11:50 pm). The additional JEE main 2023 application fee, if applicable, will have to be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI, an NTA statement issued on January 12 said.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required,” the statement added.

It further added: “Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.”

JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Steps

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link ‘JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application’ under Candidate Activity On the next window insert and sign in with the JEE Main application number, JEE Main password Edit the JEE Main 2023 application form and submit

JEE Main 2023 January Session: Editable Fields

Query Action For aadhar verified candidates Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either father’s name or the mother’s name (anyone only). Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both. City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct or add course selected For aadhar not verified candidates Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both. Date of Birth and Gender –Yes City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidates may be permitted to correct or add the course selected

Forgot JEE Main January 2023 Application Number? Steps To Retrieve Here

NTA has also provided the applicants with an option to access the forgotten JEE Main application 2023 number. To get the JEE Main January 2023 application number, candidates have to insert their names, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth on the ‘Forgot Application No’ window.

Candidates also have the option to retrieve the JEE Main passwords in case they have forgotten them. To access the JEE Main Session 1 passwords, NTA has provided several options to reset the JEE Main 2023 January session password. Candidates have to enter the JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth to retrieve their JEE Main forgotten passwords.