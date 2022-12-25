JEE Main 2023 Application Form: How To Use Common Service Centres To Fill Registration Form

JEE Main 2023 application can also be filled at the common service centres

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is held as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate engineering and architectural programmes. The JEE Main 2023 registration is underway and candidates will be able to apply for the January session by January 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 January exam will be held between January 24 and January 31. Candidates can fill the JEE Main 2023 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also JEE Main applicants can use the facility of Common Service Centres to fill the registration form.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

“Candidates who are not well conversant and submitting face difficulties in the online application due to various constraints can use the services of the Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National eGovernance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE),” an NTA JEE Main 2023 statement said.

There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in the online submission of the Application Form and payment of fee through e-wallet, it added.

The list of the CSC is available on the website -- csc.gov.in. With the help of CSCs, candidates can fill the JEE Main 2023 application form and submit it online.

JEE Main 2023: Steps To Apply From CSCs