JEE Main 2023 Application Form: Documents Required For Registrations

JEE Main 2023 application form link active at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 January session exam. Candidates who wish to appear in the JEE Main session 1 exam can register online through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should go through the information brochure before filling in the online application form. After the successful submission of the personal details, candidates will be provided with a JEE Main application number. Candidates can use that application number to complete the remaining steps of the application form and will also be required for all future reference/correspondence.

While filling the JEE Main application form 2023, candidates will be required to upload scanned images of candidate's photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable) and PwD certificate (wherever applicable). The recent photograph uploaded by the candidate should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face visible including ears against a white background.

As per the JEE Main information bulletin, the scanned photograph and signature of the candidates should be in JPG/JPEG format. While the size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb and 200 kb, the size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb and 30 kb. The size of the scanned copy of the category certificate (SC, ST, OBC and EWS) should be in pdf between 50kb and 300kb. Candidates must cross-verify their JEE Main 2023 application form before final submission.