JEE Main 2023: 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Revised; Here's What NTA Says

JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria revised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main 2023) 75 per cent eligibility criteria for candidates who qualify for admission to NITS, IIITs and CFTIs. According to the official release, the students who have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile will also be eligible for admission in the NITS, IIITs and other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

The NTA has revised the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 after receiving numerous representations from the stakeholders for changing the criteria of 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination. "For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITS, IIIT's and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65 per cent in the Class 12 examination," NTA said.

Earlier in a plea filed with the Bombay High Court, the petitioner on behalf of the JEE aspirants demanded to defer the January session exam in April 2023 and relax the 75 per cent eligibility criteria. The Bombay High Court in its order stated that the deferment of the exam will make a cascading effect and it wouldn't be appropriate to restrain the NTA from conducting a pan India exam. The court also said that if a candidate does not perform well in JEE Main January 2023 session exam, can appear in the April session.

Meanwhile, NTA will conclude the registration process for JEE Main January session exam on January 12, 2023 (up to 9 pm). The candidates can submit the application fee till 11:50 pm, tomorrow. The January session examination will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.