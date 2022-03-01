JEE Main 2022 Website Launched; Check List Of Qualifying Examinations

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 eligibility criteria has been announced. According to NTA, there is no age limit for the candidates appearing for JEE Main. "The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2022 exam. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission," NTA notification mentioned.

The newly launched website of JEE Main 2022 has the list of qualifying examinations to be accepted to appear for the undergraduate engineering entrance. JEE Main is likely to be held in April, and this year, the students will be provided with two attempts instead of four, as per report.

JEE Main 2022: List Of Qualifying Examinations

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/State Board, such as Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 Examination In case the Class 12 Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

The candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021 or those who are appearing in equivalent examination are eligible to appear in JEE Main 2022. "Candidates who passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2019 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2023 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2022," NTA release mentioned.